“I’m never gonna wrestle” - KO artist Zebaztian Kadestam has no plans of foregoing gunslinging ways anytime soon 

As far as Zebaztian Kadestam is concerned, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

'The Bandit' will continue living and dying by the sword, and he made it clear he has no intentions of changing his ferocious, striking-heavy style anytime soon.

After all, it's the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion's savage headhunting ways and penchant for figuring in all-out brawls that once propelled him to the top of the promotion's 185-pound MMA ranks.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam said fans can expect him to display the same feverish drive when he makes his return at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video:

“My game plan is always the same. I’ve never wrestled, so I’m never gonna wrestle. And it’s not a secret."

Zebaztian Kadestam's road back to 26 pounds of gold continues this coming May 2, in one of seven scheduled bouts at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The Swedish veteran vowed to stay true to his roots and add surging contender Isi Fitikefu to his long list of knockout victims.

Isi Fitikefu embracing his underdog status against Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam is hell-bent on setting up that date with ONE welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee and reclaiming his lost throne.

However, Fitikefu is on a quest for glory and ready to spoil the party. In his interview with ONE, the Australian-Tongan powerhouse said he doesn't mind being counted out against the former welterweight MMA world champion.

'Doxz' said:

"I know I am better. I believe in it. If no one believes that, as long as I believe in myself and I do what I have to do out there, I know I’m gonna win."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

