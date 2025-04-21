  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m never gonna wrestle” - KO artist Zebaztian Kadestam has no plans of foregoing gunslinging ways anytime soon 

“I’m never gonna wrestle” - KO artist Zebaztian Kadestam has no plans of foregoing gunslinging ways anytime soon 

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:41 GMT
Zebaztian Kadestam | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Zebaztian Kadestam [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

As far as Zebaztian Kadestam is concerned, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Ad

'The Bandit' will continue living and dying by the sword, and he made it clear he has no intentions of changing his ferocious, striking-heavy style anytime soon.

After all, it's the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion's savage headhunting ways and penchant for figuring in all-out brawls that once propelled him to the top of the promotion's 185-pound MMA ranks.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam said fans can expect him to display the same feverish drive when he makes his return at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“My game plan is always the same. I’ve never wrestled, so I’m never gonna wrestle. And it’s not a secret."
Ad

Zebaztian Kadestam's road back to 26 pounds of gold continues this coming May 2, in one of seven scheduled bouts at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The Swedish veteran vowed to stay true to his roots and add surging contender Isi Fitikefu to his long list of knockout victims.

Isi Fitikefu embracing his underdog status against Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam is hell-bent on setting up that date with ONE welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee and reclaiming his lost throne.

Ad

However, Fitikefu is on a quest for glory and ready to spoil the party. In his interview with ONE, the Australian-Tongan powerhouse said he doesn't mind being counted out against the former welterweight MMA world champion.

Ad

'Doxz' said:

"I know I am better. I believe in it. If no one believes that, as long as I believe in myself and I do what I have to do out there, I know I’m gonna win."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications