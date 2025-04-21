Zebaztian Kadestam out to maintain 100 percent finish rate at Isi Fitikefu's expense: "Do my best to knock him out"

None of Zebaztian Kadestam's victories have reached the distance, and the Swedish knockout machine plans to keep it that way come ONE Fight Night 31.

Live from the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Stadium, 'The Bandit' goes toe-to-toe with Australia-Tonga athlete Isi Fitikefu in a three-round welterweight MMA contest.

As he has done across seven triumphs in the world's largest martial arts organization, the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion doesn't plan on leaving his fate in the judges' hands in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I'm gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I'm gonna try to find a finish," the 34-year-old told ONE Championship in a one-on-one interview, adding that he, however, prefers not to bite more than he can chew.

"I don't really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out."

Victims who have fallen to 'The Bandit's' knockout power in the promotion include Luis Santos, Agilan Thani, Tyler McGuire, Georgiy Kichigin, Valmir Da Silva, and Iuri Lapicus.

Most recently, the Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden affiliate shocked the combat sports world when he put Croatian knockout wizard Roberto Soldic to sleep in round two of their matchup at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Can Zebaztian Kadestam keep up his violent ways at ONE Fight Night 31? North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video account can catch him in action and the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Isi Fitikefu staying composed ahead of Zebaztian Kadestam war in Bangkok

Isi Fitikefu may not share the same strengths as Zebaztian Kadestam. But the 32-year-old Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange upstart believes he can halt his dance partner's three-fight win streak and handle his knockout power if he brings the right mindset to ONE Fight Night 31.

"I have to be confident. I gotta believe in myself. That's how I know I'm going to win," the Sydney-based warrior told the promotion with fight night fast approaching.

