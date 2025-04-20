“Believe in myself” - Isi Fitikefu says his unshakeable confidence will give him the edge over Zebaztian Kadestam

Isi Fitikefu believes confidence will be key to getting a big win over Zebaztian Kadestam. Potentially one big win away from a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, 'DOXZ' will look to put on a show when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a high-stakes clash with the former ONE world titleholder at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

While Fitikefu goes into his next outing riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, he knows just how dangerous Kadestam is. Aside from mixing up his skills and putting pressure on his opponent, Fitikefu, who believes confidence will be the ultimate weapon against the Swedish knockout artist, told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I have to be confident. I gotta believe in myself. That’s how I know I’m going to win."

Overall, 'DOXZ' is a solid 9-1 in his mixed martial arts career, with six victories coming inside the distance.

Isi Fitikefu embraces the nerves ahead of his ONE Fight Night 31 clash with Zebaztian Kadestam

While there is an undeniable bit of nervousness in fighting someone with a 100% knockout rate inside the Circle, Isi Fitikefu loves the idea of challenging himself against the best of the best in his division.

"Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you’re gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well."

Zebaztian Kadestam goes into ONE Fight Night 31 on an impressive three-fight knockout streak, none of them bigger than his jaw-dropping second-round KO over Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10.

Will Isi Fitikefu avoid becoming another highlight on Kadestam's reel, or will the Swede solidify himself as the next man in line for a ONE welterweight MMA world title opportunity?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

