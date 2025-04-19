"Real gangster" - Fans soak in the gravity of Zebaztian Kadestam's brutal comeback KO of Roberto Soldic in Colorado

The last time Zebaztian Kadestam stepped inside the ONE Championship Circle, he made a statement by taking out a high-profile opponent and seizing the spotlight.

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion did so at the expense of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 10 — the promotion's inaugural event on American soil — held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in May 2023.

Check out the matchup's electrifying highlights posted below:

Despite the triumph, it was far from a walk in the park as Kadestam had to overcome adversity to have his hand raised.

Soldic seemed to take command in the opening bell, launching his trademark left hand and peppering Kadestam with flurries of punches. But in hindsight, the Swedish striker was merely setting the stage for a spectacular turnaround.

As Soldic found success, he grew more aggressive, lunging in heavy shots. But toward the end of the first round, Kadestam began to shift gears.

Early in the second stanza, after a few exchanges, Soldic wound up for a long left hook to the body — only to walk straight into a crushing left elbow.

Kadestam wasted no time capitalizing on a dazed Soldic, driving the Croatian into the cage fence with a relentless onslaught of punches.

With the momentum firmly on his side, the Swede landed a thunderous right hand that dropped Soldic. Though the Croatian somehow made it back to his feet, it was only a matter of time as Kadestam unleashed a right cross-left hook combination that ended the bout at just 45 seconds into round two.

Read the fan reaction in the comment section of the video embedded above:

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam is set to make his comeback after a two-year hiatus, taking on Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

