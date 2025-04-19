Isi Fitikefu lauds former champ Zebaztian Kadestam ahead of showdown in ONE: “He’s one of the best”

Isi Fitikefu is ready to prove himself against Zebaztian Kadestam.
In November 2022, Fitikefu suffered a split decision loss in his ONE Championship debut. The welterweight MMA fighter has since bounced back with wins against Valmir da Silva (first-round submission) and Hioruki Tetsuks (unanimous decision).
On May 2, Fitikefu will face his toughest challenge yet against Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight MMA world champion. The action-packed fighters are scheduled to clash at ONE Fight Night 31.
Isi Fitikefu, nicknamed 'Doxz,' recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his upcoming test against Zebaztian Kadestam:
“I just want to beat the best guys. I want to beat the best guys ever. He’s one of the best – he’s a former champ. And he’s one of the best everywhere."
ONE Fight Night 31 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
The May 2 event is headlined by a flyweight Muay Thai rematch between Kongthoranee and Nong-O. Kongthoranee won their first meeting by split decision on February 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.
ONE Fight Night 31 also features Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon in the co-main event for the welterweight submission grappling world title.
Zebaztian Kadestam looks to soldify title shot with win against Isi Fitikefu
Between 2019 and 2021, Zebaztian Kadestam suffered consecutive losses against Kiamrian Abbasov (unanimous decision), Gadzhimurad Abdulaev (first-round submission), and Murad Ramazanov (unanimous decision).
The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion has since bounced back with knockout wins against Valmir da Silva, Iupi Lapicus, and Roberto Soldic.
Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee recently announced his intention to defend his welterweight strap next time out. Lee mentioned Kadestam as a worthy title challenger.
With a win against Isu Fitikefu, Kadestam would be a strong candidate to challenge Lee for welterweight gold later this year.
The only other potential option would be Roberto Soldic, who's coming off a highlight reel knockout against Dagi Arslanaliev. Kadestam knocked out Soldic in May 2023.