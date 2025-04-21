Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam has acknowledged the threat that his upcoming opponent Isi Fitikefu would bring into their pivotal matchup on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
According to Zebaztian Kadestam, he will be wary of Fitikefu's grappling game, especially his elite wrestling, because that is where he thrives the most. He sets it up through a forward-pressure approach, as he explained during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship:
"I believe he's gonna try to put that pressure and to put that pace on the fight where he's able to grind and able to wrestle, and that's where I don't want to be, right?"
'The Bandit' aims to extend his win streak to three and snap the two-fight win streak of 'Doxz' to potentially earn another crack at the 26-pound golden belt he held. His latest victory was against Roberto Soldic in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 when he knocked him out in the second round of their welterweight showdown.
Isi Fitikefu admits that Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the best athletes in the world
Isi Fitikefu was also interviewed by the world's largest martial arts organization ahead of his match against Zebaztian Kadestam, and he admitted that the Swede MMA superstar is among the best fighters in the world today. The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange representative even said that the former divisional king is a well-rounded fighter, as he said:
"I just want to beat the best guys. I want to beat the best guys ever. He's one of the best - he's a former champ. And he's one of the best everywhere."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.