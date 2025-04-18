Isi Fitikefu admits Zebaztian Kadestam is ‘totally tricky’ ahead of showdown with former champion: “But I’m better”

Isi Fitikefu knows that getting a win over heavy-hitter Zebaztian Kadestam will be a tricky task. Riding back-to-back wins against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka, Fitikefu will look to score the biggest W of his mixed martial arts career when he meets the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his first fight of 2025, 'DOXZ' admitted that Kadestam presents an interesting puzzle inside the ring, but also stated that he is the better fighter.

"He’s tricky. Totally tricky, but he’s good, but I’m better. Like I always say, every fight, they’re good, but I’m better.”

'DOXZ' is an impressive 9-1 in his pro career and likely one big win away from his first shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold. But to get there, he'll have to go through one of the most destructive forces in all of welterweight MMA.

Isi Fitikefu knows it's 'kill or be killed' at ONE Fight Night 31

Like Isi Fitikefu, Zebaztian Kadestam is sitting on an impressive win streak, KO'ing his last three opponents, including an especially spectacular second-round knockout of Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10.

In fact, Kadestam has knocked out opponents in all seven of his wins under the ONE banner—all KOs.

Well aware of Kadestam's power and penchant for highlight-reel finishes, Fitikefu is going into ONE Fight Night 31 with a "kill or be killed" mentality to secure a win.

"Every time I'm coming in, I'm coming bigger, better, faster, hungrier. My mentality has been always the same. It's kill or be killed. And I'm not the one getting killed."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

