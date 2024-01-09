“Everything that happened was meant to happen” – Angela Lee speaks about the highs and lows of her decorated career

Angela Lee is proud of all that she accomplished in the world of combat sports, but the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion is even more proud of what she’s putting out into the world today.

Making her ONE Championship debut as a teenager, Lee took women’s MMA by storm and quickly established herself as one of, if not the best pound-for-pound fighter in the game.

Sadly, everything came to a crashing halt in late 2022 when her little sister and highly-touted MMA prospect Victoria Lee unexpectedly passed away. From that moment, Lee knew that nothing would again be the same.

Stepping back inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee laid down her ONE world title and four-ounce gloves, announcing that she had retired from the sport.

Looking back on the legacy she left behind, Lee is thrilled with the path that her career in mixed martial arts took over the years, even if there were a few bumps in the road along the way.

“Thinking back at the whole picture now my whole career, you know, I'm a big believer that everything that happened was meant to happen, the good and the bad, and yeah, I'm very proud to look back at all of these moments and these milestones,” she said on the Keep It Aloha podcast. “But, you know, I'm even more proud of what I'm doing today.”

Angela Lee dedicates herself to a new passion project

Today, Angela Lee is focused on growing her non-profit mental health organization, Fightstory. Established in honor of her late sister, Fightstory is dedicated to sharing the stories of fighters from all walks of life.

“Fightstory exists to let people know that it's ok to talk about your mental health,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “It's ok to talk about your emotions. It's ok to share what you're going through. Speak your truth. Share your story. We are a community that cares. We are here to listen, support, and encourage you in this journey of life.”

To learn more about Fightstory or find out how you can join the fight, head to the organization’s official website.