WATCH: Xiong Jing Nan batters Angela Lee in unprecedented offensive onslaught

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan may be one of the most powerful women in the ONE Championship.

Nobody knows that better than atomweight queen Angela Lee who has shared the Circle with Xiong on three separate occasions with the two women warriors first meeting in 2019 at ONE: A New Era. On that night, ‘The Panda’ nearly put Lee’s lights out following an absolutely brutal body shot.

“Xiong Jing Nan's got POWER in those hands 👊 Can the strawweight MMA queen defeat Wondergirl in their special rules striking showdown on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo?”

Fans on Instagram marveled at Xiong Jing Nan’s immense power on display in the above clip but also lauded the heart and determination of atomweight queen Angela Lee.

“This really shows how much heart Angela Lee has. She survived an onslaught and kept fighting”

“Is not Angela Lee right??? Please tell me not”

“Girl power”

“Never seen Angela Lee get slapped so hard”

In the end, Xiong managed to secure a knockout in the fifth round to retain the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title and hand Angela Lee her first career loss inside the Circle.

On September 29, Xiong Jin Nan will attempt to add another W to her resume as she meets Thai striking sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking bout at ONE Fight Night 14.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Xiong vs. ‘Wondergirl’ plus all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime.