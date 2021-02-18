Everything to know about Miesha Tate's husband Johnny Nunez

Miesha Tate's husband, Johnny Nunez, is an MMA athlete who competes in the 155-pound weight class division.

Nunez started his MMA career in 2010 and bagged two wins as an amateur at local events before beginning his professional career in 2012. He competed in his first professional fight at Crown Boxing, where he defeated Lee Henry Lilly via TKO (punches) towards the end of round 3.

Johnny Nunez went on to bag four more wins over Ketty Lattimer, Joel Lam, Joel Dona Orsoto, and Ozzy Dugulubgov. His first loss came at the hands of Joe Condon at WSOF 17: Shields vs Foster (2015). Condon caught Johnny Nunez in a guillotine choke towards the end of round 3 to win via submission.

Johnny Nunez took part in the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter Season in the 2015 and 2017 seasons. Nunez failed to advance in the competition on both occasions and his two losses came via round 1 submissions.

In December of 2015, Johnny Nunez competed against David Jordan at WSOF 26: Palmer vs. Almeida and won the fight via unanimous decision. After this fight and a stint in the UFC in 2017, Nunez fought under the Bellator MMA banner in 2018. He defeated Josh Wick via unanimous decision at Bellator 205: McKee vs. Macapa.

His most recent fight was under the ONE Championship banner. His wife, Miesha Tate, has been the vice president of the organization ever since her retirement from MMA. Johnny Nunez fought Kazuki Tokudome at ONE Championship: Dawn of Valor in October of 2019 and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

How many children do Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez have?

Miesha Tate made her relationship with Johnny Nunez public in January of 2018. On June 4th that year, Miesha Tate gave birth to the couple's first child together, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez. Tate then gave birth to her second child with Nunez, Daxton Wylder, in June of 2020.

Speaking to ONEFC.com after Miesha Tate delivered their second baby, Johnny Nunez said:

“It feels great to be a father, but to bring your own son into this world is a tremendous feeling. Amaia’s delivery was a three-day-long labor, but this one came fast and I had to think quickly," said Nunez.

I made the decision to not call the ambulance when the baby’s head started crowning and decided to step up and prepare for the delivery. Amaia was the most excited,” the happy father added. “She already wanted to hold her little brother!”