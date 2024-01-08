“Everything is much better when you win” – Arjan Bhullar focused on returning to his winning ways vs. dangerous Amir Aliakbari

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar knows what it’s like to be at the pinnacle of the sport.

‘Singh’ was the king of the heavyweights after impressive victories over Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera. However, his reign came to an end at ONE Friday Fights 22 last year, when two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin unified the heavyweight belts at his expense.

That unfortunate setback forced him back to the drawing board, something that Bhullar takes in stride.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Indian superstar talked about how defeats will always be part of MMA, especially at the highest level against world-class competition.

Then again, Bhullar admits that the rush that comes from getting your hand raised inside the circle is still the best feeling in the world:

“Everything is much better when you win,” he said. “I’m so excited to be there [in Qatar], meet the people out there and the fans, and I’m also excited to win.”

Arjan Bhullar, a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is a proven winner wherever he goes.

It won’t be long before the American Kickboxing Academy product rushes back into action and makes a run for the crown he lost.

Arjan Bhullar can work his way back to the top if he beats Amir Aliakbari

A possible heavyweight MMA world title eliminator between titans Arjan Bhullar and Amir Aliakbari is certainly one of the most sought-after matches at the stacked ONE 166: Qatar mega event.

It’s only fitting for a fight of this magnitude to take place at the promotion’s Qatar debut at Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

If Bhullar can regain his previous form and end up victorious that evening, a rematch with Malykhin could very well take place somewhere down the line.