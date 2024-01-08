“I will feel that energy” - Former heavyweight MMA king Arjan Bhullar ready to ride India’s support at ONE 166

Arjan Bhullar once received tremendous support from the Indian subcontinent, and he’s ready to once again ride that wave when he begins his redemption tour.

The former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion lost his status as the baddest man in ONE Championship when he lost in the world title unification match against Anatoly Malykhin in June 2023.

Nevertheless, Bhullar embarks on his journey back to the throne when he takes on Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar. The clash between the two heavyweight brawlers goes down at Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Ahead of his return, Bhullar told ONE Championship that he’ll try his hardest to fully represent India and carry the proud nation’s identity in the promotion’s first on-site event in the country.

Arjan Bhullar said:

“With the support of my people, I will feel that energy, and I hope they come to enjoy the event and enjoy the ONE show because I do hope we go back there again in the coming year. And I hope to make them proud and thank them for all the support.”

Bhullar, who once wreaked havoc in the UFC, captured the pinnacle of his career at ONE: Dangal, where he knocked out Filipino legend Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight MMA world championship.

Arjan Bhullar ready to help fulfill the hype ONE 166 is bringing to Qatar

ONE Championship promised the world that ONE 166 will arguably be the best fight card of 2024, and Arjan Bhullar believes the promotion will hold up to that promise.

In the same interview, Bhullar said ONE 166’s arrival in March is the perfect way for ONE Championship to capitalize on Qatar’s massive involvement in sports.

Qatar recently hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup and has been part of the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 and 2023:

“Qatar can be massive. We have seen what the Saudis have done with the Saudi season and having lots of sports there. Obviously, Abu Dhabi as well, especially with MMA, Formula One, and all that. I think Qatar is the next logical step.”

Bhullar added:

“I think they’re poised after the [FIFA] World Cup to really launch and take off, and I love that ONE has hooked up with them. I hope there are many more events and many opportunities for athletes to fight on their cards.”