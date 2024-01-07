“Qatar can be massive” – Arjan Bhullar eagerly anticipates ONE Championship’s return to the Middle East

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is excited to see how ONE Championship can expand with its highly anticipated debut in Qatar.

On March 1, ONE will present a stacked night of fights emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Already announced for the event are three massive world title fights, including a headline matchup between current two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin and defending ONE middleweight titleholder, Reinier de Ridder.

Also announced is the return of Arjan Bhullar, who will meet streaking heavyweight standout Amir Aliakbari.

Speaking about ONE Championship’s massive premiere in Qatar later this year, Bhullar told the promotion:

“Qatar can be massive. We have seen what the Saudis have done with the Saudi season and having lots of sports there. Obviously, Abu Dhabi as well, especially with MMA, Formula One, and all that. I think Qatar is the next logical step.

“I think they’re poised after the [FIFA] World Cup to really launch and take off, and I love that ONE has hooked up with them. I hope there’s many more events and many opportunities for athletes to fight on their cards.”

Arjan Bhullar’s return at ONE 166 is just one of many amazing fights set for Qatar

Also scheduled for ONE 166 in Qatar is a ONE strawweight MMA world championship rematch as current champ Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against the very man he took the title from, Joshua Pacio.

Fans will also see another epic rematch as former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and interim king Thanh Le looks to reclaim the crown he surrendered to Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai more than a year ago.

Also returning to the Circle will be submission grappling standout Osamah Almarwai as he meets Brazilian BJJ star Cleber Sousa.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.