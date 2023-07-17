Amir Alikabari says Arjan Bhullar-Anatoly Malykhin bout went exactly as he envisioned

Amir Aliakbari wasn't particularly impressed by Anatoly Malykhin's victorious display against Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The Iranian tank, who came out the victor against Canada's Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12, felt the Russian could have offered more in his title-clinching performance.

Furthermore, he thinks both men fought just as many had predicted.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the wrestling specialist dissected the heavyweight world title unification bout between both kings.

Amir Aliakbari said:

“You know all of us have wrestling experience. So this shows that we all know what will happen.”

Watch the full interview here:

With the debate of the true king of the division settled, Malykhin is in search of new contenders who are prepared to take the step up.

Based on his confrontation with Amir Aliakbari following the Iranian's win, the pair clearly wouldn't mind running it back.

The two shared the circle at ONE: Revolution in September 2021. That evening, Malykhin put the Tehran resident to sleep at 2:57 of the match.

He's been on a roll since, though. The AAA Team representative acquired his third back-to-back victory after Joynson tapped due to strikes in the opening round of their fight inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After the win, the 35-year-old immediately turned his attention to 'Sladkiy,' a rematch that will guarantee to fireworks.

Relive the Iranian's impressive win at ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.