Everything you need to know about Wembley Stadium, the venue Dana White has in mind for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards trilogy

In the UFC 278 post-fight presser, Dana White stated his interest in making the Kamaru Usman-Leon Edwards rubber match at the highly coveted Wembley Stadium.

Simply put, Wembley Stadium is the Mecca of football. Even footballing legend Pele stated that not playing at Wembley was one of the biggest regrets of his life. It is the national stadium of England and home to the English football team.

Pelé @Pele I don't have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley - even once, even in a friendly. // Eu não tenho muitos arrependimentos como jogador de futebol, mas eu gostaria de ter jogado em Wembley pelo menos uma vez, mesmo que fosse em um amistoso. I don't have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley - even once, even in a friendly. // Eu não tenho muitos arrependimentos como jogador de futebol, mas eu gostaria de ter jogado em Wembley pelo menos uma vez, mesmo que fosse em um amistoso. https://t.co/L9FVeOCl9i

The stadium, which was originally opened in April 1923 to serve as the venue for the British Empire Exhibition of 1924, is situated in South Way, London.

Even though the stadium was to be demolished after the expo, it remained open at the suggestion of Sir James Stevenson. The stadium also received a modern remodel in 2007.

The stadium pitch, which is also known as the Hallowed Turf, has hosted historic events such as the 1966 FIFA World Cup, the 1948 Summer Olympics, the exhilarating Euro 96, Multiple UEFA Champions League finals, and so much more.

With a whopping 90,000 seats at capacity, Wembley is the largest stadium in the UK and the second largest in Europe. The stadium also boasts the world’s longest single-span roof support structure, which stands at a colossal 133 meters in height.

The historic venue is also equipped with a sliding roof, world-class floodlights and PA systems.

Wembley is much more than just football, the venue has also hosted top artists like Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Even the 2017 superfight between former unified boxing heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko took place at the historic stadium.

Dana White interested but skeptical about hosting outdoor events in the UK

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 278, Dana White stated that the weather conditions in England were making him wary of choosing Wembley Stadium as the venue for the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards trilogy bout.

The incessant rain in England could prove to be a major stumbling block in the UFC going to Wembley Stadium. Of the UFC's two most notable stadium shows thus far, at the Roger Center in Canada and Marvel Stadium in Australia, both venues had ceilings and weren't subject to extraneous weather conditions.

Speaking to the media, White said he was scared to put on outdoor events in England:

"I'm definitely scared to go outside in England. So, I'm joking about, I'm serious but joking about Wembley... It would be fun but scary at the same time. The weather isn't the greatest over there in England," said Dana White.

We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 Leon vs. Usman 3...in Wembley? 🏟️We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 #UFC278 Leon vs. Usman 3...in Wembley? 🏟️We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 #UFC278 https://t.co/q326oTKsFu

