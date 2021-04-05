‘Everything was overshadowed by this moment’ – Logan Paul explains what went wrong for Jake Paul in Ben Askren press conference

Logan Paul explained what went wrong for his younger brother Jake Paul against Ben Askren in the latter two athletes’ recent press conference. Logan believes that Askren facepalming Jake overshadowed everything else.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren were a part of the press conference to promote their fight that's set to transpire on April 17th, 2021. Both fighters were witnessed engaging in unrelenting trash talk against each other.

On that note, one of the most talked-about moments from the press conference was Ben Askren facepalming Jake. On a recent episode of Impaulsive, Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul addressed the said moment. Logan Paul stated:

“And, you know, I called Jake. I said, ‘You did a good job’. But it almost is like everything was overshadowed by this moment,” Logan Paul said, referring to the moment Ben Askren shoved Jake Paul’s face away.

“Yo, he’s also, I gotta say – When he came out here, he’s like, ‘I have a genius-level IQ’. I was like, ‘Eh, okay. Maybe.’ Now I’m starting to think, ‘Yo, is he playing all of us?’ Do you know how much clout this dude is getting off of this? His tweets are flying right now. He even snapped back at Jorge Masvidal, and the tweet got like 40 to 50 thousand favorites. He’s like, ‘Jorge, I’ve waited two years to say this – You got lucky with the knee, and I made you famous. Kamaru (Usman) is going to beat your a** again.’

“And people are like, ‘Yeah!’. Like, Yo, Ben Askren is f**king capitalizing on this situation…You gotta win this fight, Jake.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The trio of Impaulsive hosts – Logan Paul, George Janko, and Mike Majlak – opined that Jake Paul dominated the better part of the press conference. They did agree, however, that Ben Askren negated it all with the facepalm moment.

Jake Paul faces Ben Askren on April 17th, 2021, whereas the timeline for Logan Paul's next fight remains unclear

Jake Paul (left); Ben Askren (right)

YouTube megastar and internet personality Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has racked up a record of two wins and zero losses.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren is an Olympic wrestler who’s set to make his professional boxing debut. Askren held the welterweight titles in Bellator and One Championship. Funky also competed in the UFC. Askren’s been retired from the sport of MMA since late 2019, but he’ll be returning to professional combat sports competition against Jake Paul.

The eight-round professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17th, 2021.

Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, was purportedly going to be fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match this year, but the fight is yet to come to fruition. No details are currently available on a potential date for the fight.