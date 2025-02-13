“Everything’s on point” - Aung La N Sang says things have been going smoothly in his camp heading into ONE 171: Qatar

Aung La N Sang is confident he'll be in perfect form when he takes his shot at revenge against Shamil Erdogan. The Burmese legend will square off against Erdogan for the second time when they collide in a middleweight MMA match at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Aung La said there were no problems in his training camp at Kill Cliff FC in Florida and everything went by smoothly ahead of his match in Qatar.

Aung La N Sang said:

"Pretty good. Everything’s on point. Weight’s on point. Everything’s good. We are where we need to be."

Aung La faced Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's second major live event in the United States, but lost to the Turkish knockout monster via second-round stoppage.

Despite the defeat, Aung La will forever remain one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history.

'The Burmese Python' is a true pioneer in ONE Championship and was a two-division MMA world champion, holding the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles from 2018 to 2020.

Aung La is also fourth in the promotion's list of most wins in world title matches with six, tying Angela Lee and Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the honor.

ONE 171 is ONE Championship's second card in Qatar, with the promotion holding ONE 166 in the Middle Eastern nation in March 2024.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets and the card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Aung La N Sang says MMA will forever be part of his life

Aung La N Sang knows that retirement is an inevitable outcome of his storied MMA career, yet he believes he'll forever be linked to the sport he competed in for two decades.

In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, the 39-year-old said he's been helping the younger fighters at Kill Cliff FC as a de facto coach in the Florida super gym.

"I'm in camp, I still feel good, you know? And then right after the fight, I’m gonna help the next guys in the gym, training with them, working with them. This is my life, you know? We keep that routine going, we don’t deviate from the routine. So, it’s good. Life is good."

Watch Aung La's entire interview below:

