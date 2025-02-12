“This is my life” - Aung La N Sang says MMA will always be a part of him even when he eventually retires

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang knows that he is in the tail end of what has been an illustrious martial arts career. However, he does not see himself totally leaving MMA when he finally rides into the sunset.

He opened up about it in a recent interview with the Combat Sports Today podcast, which dropped on Feb. 8, highlighting how MMA will always be a part of him.

Aung La N Sang, 39, said:

"I’m in camp, I still feel good, you know? And then right after the fight, I’m gonna help the next guys in the gym, training with them, working with them. This is my life, you know? We keep that routine going, we don’t deviate from the routine. So, it’s good. Life is good."

Watch the interview below:

Aung La N Sang is one of the longest-tenured fighters in ONE Championship, having started his campaign in the promotion in 2016. He has compiled an impressive 14-4 record while becoming the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion simultaneously at one point.

Aung La N Sang returns to action at ONE 171

Aung La N Sang's ONE Championship journey continues at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, taking on Shamil Erdogan of Turkey in a middleweight MMA showdown.

It is part of the stacked event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail and marking the return of the promotion to Qatar for the second straight year.

The contest will be a rematch of their first encounter back in September in the United States, where the Burmese-American fighter lost by TKO in the second round. Prior to losing to Erdogan, Aung La won three straight matches, all coming by way of finishes.

Erdogan, 34, meanwhile, has yet to lose in 10 professional fights, including the last two in ONE Championship.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out the onefc.com.

