"Everything that he touches is a lie" - Bryce Mitchell unloads yet again on Elon Musk, this time over his electric cars and SpaceX

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell launched a fresh attack on Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Mitchell, a controversial figure in MMA, is known for propogating conspiracy theories and recently received massive backlash on his positive comments about German leadership in World War II.

During a recent interaction with YouTuber The MMA Guru, Mitchell criticized Musk and the quality of Tesla vehicles, stating:

"Everything that he touches is a lie, it's a fabricated lie. Whether it's an electric car or... Our power grid can't even support electric cars. His electric cars suck. They cost way too much and they do too little."

He then criticized SpaceX, even refuting the existence of outer space. He stated:

"About SpaceX - Total lie! He's never been to space. Space don't exist. There's something called a firmament. People don't understand biblical cosmology. For 2000 years, people have known about the firmament. Elon Musk knows about firmament, but he deceives people. He makes people think he goes into space and this and that. SpaceX is fraudulent. Tesla, fraudulent."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (5:08):

For those unaware, firmament is a concept from ancient cosmology. It refers to an arch in the sky or the celestial barrier that separates the heavenly waters from the earth below.

Bryce Mitchell thinks Elon Musk-led DOGE has an ulterior agenda

The US Government established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by executive order from President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration as President of the United States.

Amy Gleason is serving as the acting administrator of DOGE, but Elon Musk is widely regarded as the key figure behind its establishment. The purpose of DOGE is to modernize technology, reduce government spending and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy. However, Bryce Mitchell has a different perspective on the matter.

In the aforementioned interaction with The MMA Guru, Mitchell shared his thoughts about Musk and DOGE, stating:

"DOGE. I don't even think they're doing that good. I think that it's fraudulent. They're using that to support who they want and don't want. They're using it to implement power where they see fit. Not fairly. But anyway, anything he touches is a total lie, total fraudulent. He cannot produce fruit." [5:53]

On the professional front, Bryce Mitchell is coming off a third-round TKO win over Kron Gracie. He is set to face Jean Silva at UFC 314 on April 12.

