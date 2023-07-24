Everything about UFC 291: Date, venue, fight card, pay-per-view prices, ticket prices and more revealed here  

UFC 291 is scheduled to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday, July 29.

It is a highly anticipated event for the promotion as they cap off an eventful month that included their annual International Fight Week festivities and a return to London. The ticket prices for the event range between $428 - $3,178, so it will be an expensive night out. If fans prefer to order the pay-per-view as opposed to buying a ticket or watching at a local restaurant or bar, it will cost $79.99.

The event will be headlined by the 'BMF' title fight between lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, and a potential light heavyweight title eliminator between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

In addition to the headliners, UFC 291 is a very stacked card as there will also be a number of other appealing matchups. Exciting welterweight strikers Michel Pereira and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will finally meet in the octagon after their bout had been rescheduled. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson returns to 155 lbs to take on Bobby Green.

UFC 291 is expected to start off strong as the welterweight bout between fan-favorite Kevin Holland and former TUF winner Michael Chiesa will kick off the main card. It will be interesting to see what else the promotion has in store as they can possibly make announcements regarding upcoming fights or even signings.

UFC 291 headliners fought once before

The UFC 291 main event is a very intriguing bout as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will be competing in a rematch of their 2018 encounter.

The former interim lightweight champions headlined UFC on FOX 29, which saw 'The Diamond' earn a fourth-round TKO win and handed 'The Highlight' his second straight loss in the octagon. It was an entertaining bout that earned both fighters a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

Poirier and Gaethje are both coming into the bout following impressive wins over Michael Chandler and Rafael Fiziev respectively. It will be interesting to see who will become the new 'BMF' title holder and whether the title will be defended going forward.