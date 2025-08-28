"Everything's good" - Johan Ghazali happy to be training among legends at Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali is patiently waiting for his first win of 2025. Despite hitting a couple of setbacks since the turn of the year, the young Malaysian-American fighter believes he's at the right place to continue his evolution into a world-class athlete.Since swapping the comforts of his home in Sarawak to upgrade his arsenal at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, the 18-year-old striker has gone 0-2 on the global stage with back-to-back losses against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.Despite the mounting pressure, the Muay Thai specialist is confident he's made the right decision in his young and budding career to train amongst the likes of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, and Petchtanong Petchfergus.Before he seeks to end his two-match skid against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium, Ghazali admitted he doesn't plan to switch camps anytime soon, citing the knowledge and lessons he has learned from the very best in the striking realm as a reason why he will stay put for as long as he can.&quot;For now, I don't see myself at anywhere other than here. Everything's good, and I couldn't ask for anything more from all of these guys,&quot; the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp fighter told ONE Championship.His most recent triumph under the promotional banner came against Mexican slugger Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver in September last year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali confident he has the upper hand against Zakaria El JamariDespite heading into this fight with his back against the wall, Johan Ghazali remains extremely confident that he has all the tools needed to overcome his Moroccan foe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.&quot;Either way you look at it, I'll be ahead of him in any area of this fight. I have evolved,&quot; the Sarawakian martial artist continued in the same interview.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch him back in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card for free.