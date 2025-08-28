  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Everything's good" - Johan Ghazali happy to be training among legends at Superbon Training Camp

"Everything's good" - Johan Ghazali happy to be training among legends at Superbon Training Camp

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 28, 2025 08:49 GMT
Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali (pictured). [Image: ONE Championship]
Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali (pictured). [Image: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali is patiently waiting for his first win of 2025. Despite hitting a couple of setbacks since the turn of the year, the young Malaysian-American fighter believes he's at the right place to continue his evolution into a world-class athlete.

Ad

Since swapping the comforts of his home in Sarawak to upgrade his arsenal at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, the 18-year-old striker has gone 0-2 on the global stage with back-to-back losses against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Muay Thai specialist is confident he's made the right decision in his young and budding career to train amongst the likes of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, and Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before he seeks to end his two-match skid against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium, Ghazali admitted he doesn't plan to switch camps anytime soon, citing the knowledge and lessons he has learned from the very best in the striking realm as a reason why he will stay put for as long as he can.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"For now, I don't see myself at anywhere other than here. Everything's good, and I couldn't ask for anything more from all of these guys," the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp fighter told ONE Championship.
Ad

His most recent triumph under the promotional banner came against Mexican slugger Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver in September last year.

Ad

Johan Ghazali confident he has the upper hand against Zakaria El Jamari

Despite heading into this fight with his back against the wall, Johan Ghazali remains extremely confident that he has all the tools needed to overcome his Moroccan foe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.

"Either way you look at it, I'll be ahead of him in any area of this fight. I have evolved," the Sarawakian martial artist continued in the same interview.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch him back in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications