  • 'Evolved' Johan Ghazali believes he has the upper hand against Zakaria El Jamari: "I'll be ahead of him in any area"

'Evolved' Johan Ghazali believes he has the upper hand against Zakaria El Jamari: "I'll be ahead of him in any area"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:57 GMT
Johan Ghazali (pictured) is confident he'll claim the W against Zakaria El Jamari. [Image: ONE Championship]

Knockout machine Johan Ghazali is expressing supreme confidence in his abilities ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai redemption fight against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.

The young Malaysian-American striker addressed his belief that recent upgrades have positioned him for success against the hard-hitting Moroccan challenger.

While speaking with ONE Championship, the 18-year-old said:

"Either way you look at it, I'll be ahead of him in any area of this fight. I have evolved."

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp fighter's bold assessment demonstrates his confidence despite entering the bout following consecutive decision losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.

'Jojo' has gone 0-2 in both his appearances inside the Circle this year, but the striking sensation has put in extra work upgrading his game and trademark knockout power under the watchful eyes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and Nong-O.

His match-winning power, in particular, will come in handy against El Jamari, who has been upping his craft with Superlek Kiatmoo9, when they clash inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The teenager has delivered plenty of highlight-reel moments on the global stage, after all. So don't be surprised if he shuts down his foe and returns to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.

Johan Ghazali ready to tap into new tricks to stun Zakaria El Jamari

While his knockout power will be his biggest key to victory against El Jamari, Johan Ghazali is happy to showcase a new facet of his game inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

In the same interview, the Sarawakian fighter said:

"I cannot wait to show my upgrades, and I'm confident I'll be finally able to prove that I'm more than just a knockout specialist who loves to come forward and throw," the Sarawakian fighter shared in the same interview.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this epic flyweight Muay Thai clash live in U.S. primetime for free.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
