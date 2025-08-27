“I’m confident” - Johan Ghazali wants to prove to fans he’s more than just a knockout artist

Malaysian-American fan-favorite Johan Ghazali is itching to showcase a more refined version of himself when he returns to action against Zakaria El Jamari.

ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video could be a make-or-break moment for the 18-year-old striking prodigy, as he looks to buck his two-fight slide on September 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Jojo’ has faced criticism following consecutive defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez earlier this year.

Instead of letting those setbacks define him, Ghazali went back to the drawing board and ensured that he fortified the areas lacking in his game.

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp ward told the South China Morning Post in his pre-event interview:

While speaking with ONE Championship, Ghazali said:

"I cannot wait to show my upgrades, and I'm confident I'll be finally able to prove that I'm more than just a knockout specialist who loves to come forward and throw."

Johan Ghazali believes his recent shortcomings have compelled him to evolve beyond his reputation as a knockout specialist.

The teenage striker has been working diligently to develop a more well-rounded skill set that incorporates tactical awareness alongside his natural finishing ability.

We’ll soon see if Ghazali can get back on the right track at ONE Fight Night 35. The full event will be available live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers across North America.

Johan Ghazali says humbling losses didn't dampen his spirit

Johan Ghazali is keeping his head up high despite enduring the toughest stretch of his promising career.

'Jojo' believes the sun will rise again, and he'll still live up to his limitless potential in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division. He told ONE Championship:

"Stepping back in there with two losses in a row, it's going to feel different. But me? I'm the same old me. But the difference I guarantee is an evolved version of myself.”

