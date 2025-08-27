Johan Ghazali says Zakaria El Jamari’s aggression plays right into his style: “The easier it’ll be for me to read his moves”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali believes Zakaria El Jamari’s aggressive style plays right into his strengths when they clash at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.The 19-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative will face the Moroccan striker in a three-round flyweight showdown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEl Jamari has established himself as one of Morocco's most exciting fighters with his aggressive, heavy-handed fighting style. This, according to Ghazali, is very much welcome when the two lock horns and he searches for a knockout.Ghazali told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;Round one will be fast. Round two, just the same. The more he comes forward, the easier it'll be for me to read his moves and find an opening.&quot;Ghazali is looking for a much-needed win in the world’s largest martial arts organization after dropping two in a row in recent outings.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Johan Ghazali admits to sense of urgency after recent heartbreaks: “It’s going to feel different”‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali has his back against the wall after suffering a pair of defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez in his two most recent fights.This string of unfortunate setbacks have changed the Malaysian-American’s mindset heading into his next bout against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.Ghazali told ONE:“Stepping back in there with two losses in a row, it’s going to feel different. But me? I’m the same old me. But the difference I guarantee is an evolved version of myself.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Johan Ghazali.