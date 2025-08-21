Johan Ghazali tells his fans not to lose faith in him: “Supporting ‘Jojo’ now is like buying Bitcoin in 2010”

  • home icon
By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 21, 2025 13:04 GMT
Johan Ghazali (Image by ONE Championship)
Malaysian-American knockout artist ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali reminds his fans to have faith in his potential despite recent setbacks as he prepares for his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative suffered back-to-back losses on ONE Championship’s main roster to Colombians ‘Panda Kick’ Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez, effectively halting his impressive winning streak in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

youtube-cover
That being said, Ghazali tells fans that he is still a work in progress, but that investing in his career will one day pay dividends.

Ghazali told the South China Morning Post:

"Just keep watching, keep supporting, keep watching. Okay. Okay. I said just now, if you watch it like, if you look at it right now, my fans might be a little sad, but I promise you guys that I'm a long-term investment, and in the end, you guys will get your money back. You guys will get your return, and supporting 'Jojo' now is like buying Bitcoin in 2010."
Johan Ghazali returns to action against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali will be looking to put his money where his mouth is when he returns to the ONE Championship ring early next month to face tough Moroccan Zakaria El Jamary at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash in four-ounce gloves.

Despite Ghazali’s recent disappointments at Lumpinee Stadium, the confident Malaysian-American striker believes his best days lie ahead.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

