Johan Ghazali says legendary Nong-O Hama has nothing left to prove: “He was the best fighter in Thailand”

Johan Ghazali holds nothing but reverence for the legendary career of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The Malaysian-American teenager has had the privilege of absorbing knowledge from the 38-year-old icon at Superbon Training Camp.

‘Jojo’ witnessed firsthand the dedication and skill that made Nong-O one of the greatest fighters of his generation. The 18-year-old star said his teammate will no doubt be one of the all-time greats once it's all said and done.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali expressed his admiration for one of the best strikers in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’:

“I read something that he was the best fighter in Thailand. And I think best fighter of the year in Thailand year 2006. I was born in 2006. So that's enough. For me, I don't think that he has to prove anything else. But if he gets it done, if he beats Rodtang, he is by far the best. 100 percent. Saenchai, Buakaw, whatever. Nong-O is pound for pound the best.”

Despite his accomplishments, Nong-O continues to display an unwavering passion for the sport that amazes his younger training partners.

Johan Ghazali hopes to channel some of that champion’s mindset when he faces Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35. The three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 5.

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali shares why he keeps coming back to Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali has found the perfect training environment at Superbon Training Camp. Despite going winless in his last two outings, Ghazali remains committed to the gym's unique approach.

For one, 'Jojo' appreciates the honest feedback and balanced coaching style he receives from his coaches and teammates, including Nong-O and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

"That's what I like about this gym. There's a bit of everything. On the first minute, I get sh*t, the next second I get told that I'm still young and I'm going to be the best, and the next I get told that I don't know anything. They've been really supportive," Ghazali told the South China Morning Post.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in U.S. primetime.

