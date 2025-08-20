Johan Ghazali gives props to Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama for guidance: “I really admire him”

The rising Malaysian-American Muay Thai star, Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali, has been spending a considerable amount of time training at the renowned Bangkok gym, Superbon Training Camp, where he has honed his skills under some legendary names in Muay Thai.
But one man in particular has left an indelible mark on the youngster’s career - former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.
Nong-O has been guiding the Malaysian-American upstart, imparting invaluable knowledge and experience to the teenage sensation in the gym.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Ghazali praised his legendary mentor’s exceptional dedication.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
‘Jojo’ stated:
"Nong-O has been super supportive. I really admire him. Even just watching him train, watching the level of dedication, discipline he has in this sport, that's enough for me. Just watching him, he's here every day. He's training every day. I've trained with so many stars, but honestly, he's the most dedicated that I've seen."
The improvements to Ghazali’s game have become evident after training with Nong-O, and now the 18-year-old sensation is ready to showcase an evolved version when he steps back into the Circle later this year.
Fans won’t have to wait long to see Johan Ghazali back in action.
Johan Ghazali on Zakaria El Jamari fight at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American Muay Thai proponent ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can’t wait to showcase all that he has learned under the legendary Nong-O Hama when he faces tough Moroccan foe Zakaria El Jamari.
The two go to war at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali’s next fight.