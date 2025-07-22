  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's going to be a banger" - Johan Ghazali vows 'to bring the fireworks' vs Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35

"It's going to be a banger" - Johan Ghazali vows 'to bring the fireworks' vs Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:35 GMT
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali is promising an explosive return to form when he faces Zakaria El Jamari in their pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.

Ad

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American sensation heads back to Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium desperate to silence his critics after suffering back-to-back defeats that have stalled his early career momentum. While speaking with the New Straits Times ahead of his crucial encounter with the Moroccan striker, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and SuperBon Training camp representative said:

"I'm excited to be part of ONE Fight Night 35 and just happy to be back doing what I love."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He further added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"To all my Malaysian fans, thank you for sticking with me. I promise to bring the fireworks. It's going to be a banger."
Ad

The teenage sensation's confidence suggests he's ready to rediscover his trademark aggressive style that earned him a US$100,000 contract for four consecutive victories at ONE Friday Fights in 2023.

His recent struggles against Johan 'Panda Kick' Estupinan and Diego Paez have raised questions about his ability to compete at the highest level, making this showdown a potential crossroads moment.

Standing across from him will be El Jamari, who finds himself in an equally precarious position after losing three straight contests since joining the promotion.

Ad

The 28-year-old Moroccan-born striker has struggled to find his footing despite bringing an aggressive, heavy-handed style that initially caught the attention of the flyweight division.

Both fighters understand the significance of this encounter, with Johan Ghazali's promise of fireworks suggesting fans can expect an all-out war between two hungry competitors seeking redemption.

The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card, headlined by a world title fight between Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger, will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 5.

Ad
Ad

Johan Ghazali fired up to start redemption mission at ONE Fight Night 35

Just days before the news was officially unveiled by Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times, Johan Ghazali shared his determination and hunger to return to competition on his official Instagram account.

The teenage upstart wrote on his profile (@johanghazali_):

"Can’t wait to get back in the ring and prove my supporters right. Fight news coming soon."
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications