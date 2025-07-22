"It's going to be a banger" - Johan Ghazali vows 'to bring the fireworks' vs Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35

Johan Ghazali is promising an explosive return to form when he faces Zakaria El Jamari in their pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.The 18-year-old Malaysian-American sensation heads back to Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium desperate to silence his critics after suffering back-to-back defeats that have stalled his early career momentum. While speaking with the New Straits Times ahead of his crucial encounter with the Moroccan striker, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and SuperBon Training camp representative said:&quot;I'm excited to be part of ONE Fight Night 35 and just happy to be back doing what I love.&quot;He further added:&quot;To all my Malaysian fans, thank you for sticking with me. I promise to bring the fireworks. It's going to be a banger.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe teenage sensation's confidence suggests he's ready to rediscover his trademark aggressive style that earned him a US$100,000 contract for four consecutive victories at ONE Friday Fights in 2023.His recent struggles against Johan 'Panda Kick' Estupinan and Diego Paez have raised questions about his ability to compete at the highest level, making this showdown a potential crossroads moment.Standing across from him will be El Jamari, who finds himself in an equally precarious position after losing three straight contests since joining the promotion.The 28-year-old Moroccan-born striker has struggled to find his footing despite bringing an aggressive, heavy-handed style that initially caught the attention of the flyweight division.Both fighters understand the significance of this encounter, with Johan Ghazali's promise of fireworks suggesting fans can expect an all-out war between two hungry competitors seeking redemption.The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card, headlined by a world title fight between Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger, will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 5. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali fired up to start redemption mission at ONE Fight Night 35Just days before the news was officially unveiled by Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times, Johan Ghazali shared his determination and hunger to return to competition on his official Instagram account.The teenage upstart wrote on his profile (@johanghazali_):&quot;Can’t wait to get back in the ring and prove my supporters right. Fight news coming soon.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post