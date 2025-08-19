Johan Ghazali says he will reach the top despite early setbacks in his career: “I’m going to get there”

The Malaysian-American phenom, Johan Ghazali, has hit a rough patch of late, losing his last two matches. He, however, is not fretting too much over it, believing that it is just a speed bump in his martial arts journey and he will eventually get back to winning ways.

'Jojo' has dropped two of his matches in 2025 after going 6-1 in his first seven matches since joining ONE Championship in 2023. He lost to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan of Colombia in January by unanimous decision before narrowly being edged out via split decision by Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in June.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an interview, Johan Ghazali admitted losing back-to-back is not a good feeling. Now more than ever, he is determined to continue evolving as a fighter and start winning consistently again.

The 18-year-old Superbon Training Camp affiliate said:

"I mean, sh*t, it is what it is, you know? I started my career so early at the top of the stage with all these eyes on me, and while I was trying to evolve my style, you know, and it just sucks that everyone gets to judge and look at me while I'm doing it. So, yeah, it's going to take a few steps for me to get there, but I'm going to get there."

Watch the interview below:

Before losing back-to-back matches, Johan Ghazali was on a tear, with five of his six victories coming by way of knockout.

Johan Ghazali seeks to halt skid at ONE Fight Night 35

Johan Ghazali returns to ONE Championship action next month with the aim of ending a two-fight skid.

The teen sensation is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against Zakaria El Jamari of Morocco in a battle of fighters looking for a skid-busting victory.

It will be the third match for Johan Ghazali in his 2025 campaign, which has seen him lose two fights already.

El Jamari, too, is looking to swing back to the win column, coming off three straight losses, all by KO, with the most recent coming in June at the hands of Hyu of Japan.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

