Johan Ghazali says his family doesn’t take too kindly to harsh comments on social media about him: “They get pissed off”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali revealed that online criticism affects his family more than it affects him personally.

The 18-year-old striking prodigy has amassed a massive following for his exemplary talents and confident aura. However, fame has also opened him up to criticism, particularly negativity from social media.

While Ghazali has developed resilience to handle the scrutiny that comes with being one of ONE Championship's most polarizing young stars, his parents struggle to ignore the harsh comments.

‘Jojo’ shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"I mean, it's hard. Honestly, it's hard. But I guess I just have thick skin. You know, for me, I'm okay with it. But my family, they get pissed off. My dad, he reads the comments. He replies to every single one that he can. And my mom, the same thing. If you look at her Facebook, you'll see just paragraphs of her going against haters."

After a mesmerizing 5-0 start in ONE, Johan Ghazali has hit a rough patch, going 1-3 in his last four fights.

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate will have the perfect chance to silence doubters when he faces Moroccan hard-hitter Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.

The flyweight Muay Thai bout takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 5.

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali says haters can say whatever they want

Johan Ghazali understands that the massive hype surrounding him will always come with its fair share of naysayers.

The 18-year-old phenom has been quite mature on how to handle the fame, and even turns the other cheek when it comes to receiving criticism. He told SCMP:

"I just look at them as money signs. It's just money, money, money, money like that. I just have thick skin. They can't tell me anything that I haven't already told myself, and yeah, I have a good team around me."

ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

