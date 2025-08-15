Johan Ghazali loves the attention he gets as a star, good or bad: "I just have thick skin"

Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali has revealed his unique perspective on handling criticism and controversy, viewing negativity as nothing more than an opportunity in disguise.

The 18-year-old striker addressed his approach to managing the intense scrutiny that comes with being one of ONE Championship's most polarizing young stars in an online interview with the South China Morning Post.

"I just look at them as like, it's like money signs, you know. It's just money, money, money, money like that. So yeah, I guess I just have thick skin, you know, they can't tell me anything that I haven't already told myself, and yeah, I have a good team around me," Johan Ghazali shared.

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp fighter's take clearly shows that bad publicity is also one way he could continue building his ever-growing popularity.

Moreover, his mature approach to handling pressure reflects wisdom beyond his years, just as he's done in all of his fights in ONE Championship.

It's safe to say the phenom's thick-skinned mentality has served him well, and whether there are people who like him or not, 'Jojo' isn't entirely bothered by anyone who isn't in his shoes.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Johan Ghazali set for redemption mission at ONE Fight Night 35

The haters have been feasting on Johan Ghazali's form right now. The Malaysian-American talent has gone 0-2 in 2025, courtesy of a pair of unanimous decision losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez at ONE 170 and ONE Fight Night 32, respectively.

He, however, has a perfect opportunity to shut the critics up once more when he takes to the Circle in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Moroccan hard-hitter Zakaria El Jamari inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 5.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch him back in action live in U.S. primetime for free.

