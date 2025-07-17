Johan Ghazali-Zakaria El Jamari flyweight Muay Thai showdown set for ONE Fight Night 35

Johan Ghazali returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs when he faces Zakaria El Jamari in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, Sept. 5.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American superstar heads back to Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium desperate to silence his critics after suffering back-to-back defeats that have dampened his successful campaign in the promotion.

ONE Championship announced the compelling matchup on its official website last week, pairing two fighters desperate for a win as they seek to reignite their championship aspirations.

Johan Ghazali's 2025 campaign has been far from ideal for the teenage sensation, who captured global attention by earning a US$100,000 contract through four consecutive victories at ONE Friday Fights in 2023.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative and Superbon Training Camp athlete first dropped a unanimous decision to then-undefeated Colombian phenom Johan 'Panda Kick' Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Then, he suffered another setback via split decision against California native Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 in May.

Zakaria El Jamari desperate to end skid against Johan Ghazali

Standing across Johan Ghazali will be El Jamari, who finds himself in an equally precarious position after losing three straight contests after securing his maiden promotional triumph at ONE Fight Night 22 in May 2024.

The 28-year-old Moroccan-born striker has struggled to find his footing in ONE Championship despite bringing an aggressive, heavy-handed style that initially caught the attention of the flyweight division.

El Jamari's recent losses include a first-round knockout defeat to Japanese sensation Hyu at ONE 172 in March, adding to previous setbacks against Johan Estupinan and Aliff Sor Dechapan that have left him searching for his second victory under the ONE banner.

Both fighters have been making tactical adjustments ahead of this crucial encounter, with Ghazali splitting his training between Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia and Superbon Training Camp in Thailand, while El Jamari has been honing his skills at Superlek Gym.

The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card, headlined by a world title fight between Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger, will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, Sept. 5.

