Johan Ghazali on how he handles the haters online: "It doesn't really affect me"

Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali has developed a strategic approach to dealing with online criticism, treating negativity as fuel for his growing brand rather than allowing it to derail his focus.

The 18-year-old striker addressed his methods for managing the increased scrutiny that accompanies his status as one of ONE Championship's most talked-about young athletes during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

"I mean, it is what it is. You know, people will sh*t on me for doing anything, and especially now. I would like to say that I'm one of the biggest, I would say stars in ONE Championship that I have eyes on me, you know," the 18-year-old shared.

"Most of it on my part is just for extra publicity, you know, so I just play into the marketing game a bit, but yeah, it doesn't really affect me."

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp fighter's assessment reveals his understanding of how modern combat sports fame operates in the social media era. While it's hard to completely shut out the haters, 'Jojo' feeds on their criticism and is always ready to prove them wrong on martial arts' biggest stage.

Whether or not it'll continue serving as an armor while he continues building his reputation as one of striking's most exciting emerging talents remains to be seen. But based on how he's handled it so far, despite losing back-to-back fights, Johan appears fired up to turn the negative energy aimed at him into fuel for success when he returns.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Johan Ghazali locked in for ONE Fight Night 35 scrap against Zakaria El Jamari

Johan Ghazali is ready to strap the four-ounce gloves again when he features in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Moroccan slugger Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.

Their scheduled three-round fight takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

Johan Ghazali returns in search of redemption after losing successive matchups to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez. Meanwhile, El Jamari heads into this fixture in a do-or-die situation after losing his last three in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 35, headlined by Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup, will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

