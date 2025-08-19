Johan Ghazali looking for quick finish of Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: “This is going to be an easy fight”

Teenage striking sensation Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States is brimming with confidence ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

If all goes to plan, ‘Jojo’ believes he's in for a quick night at the office when he faces Zakaria El Jamari in their three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash on September 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite enduring a rough patch with three losses in his last four outings, Ghazali's unwavering self-belief remains intact.

The 18-year-old young star sees his bout with El Jamari as the perfect opportunity to get back on track in the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

Johan Ghazali said in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"You never know with these 4-ounce gloves in this rule set. So, I never underestimate anyone. But Zakaria, if everything goes according to plan, if the weight cut goes perfectly, this should be an easy fight. It should be easy like the last fight, but I guess [it] wasn't so easy. If everything goes according to plan, Inshallah, this is going to be an easy fight."

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali believes he's still destined to become a ONE world champion

The mounting pressure from recent defeats hasn't deterred Johan Ghazali's championship aspirations one bit. In fact, it only bolstered his hunger for the pursuit of 26 pounds of gold.

'Jojo' explained in the same interview why he remains unfazed by the setbacks:

"It's a lot of pressure. I mean, I feel like it's going to happen. I really believe it. I can see it. It's going to happen. Whether I lose a few fights or have a few mishaps here and there, but sooner or later, I will challenge for the belt. And I'm 100 percent confident," he explained.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

