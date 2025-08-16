Johan Ghazali confident he’s still on the world title path in ONE: “Sooner or later, I will challenge for the belt”

Teenage striking sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and America believes his world title aspirations are still alive and kicking despite his recent setbacks.

Ad

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative is feeling the mounting pressure that comes from being one of ONE Championship's most talked-about prospects.

It didn’t help that Ghazali went 1-3 in his last four contests, dropping bouts against formidable opponents like Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, Johan Estupinan, and, most recently, Diego Paez.

Despite the roadblocks, the uber-confident Ghazali remains unfettered. ‘Jojo’ explained why he’s still on the right track to become the top fighter in the stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's a lot of pressure. I mean, I feel like it's going to happen. I really believe it. I can see it. It's going to happen. Whether I lose a few fights or have a few mishaps here and there, but sooner or later, I will challenge for the belt. And I'm 100 percent confident,” he told the South China Morning Post.

Ad

To get back on the right track, Johan Ghazali must get past Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5. This three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle will take place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Johan Ghazali says dealing with haters is all part of the game

Johan Ghazali has been loving every minute of fame that he has acquired since joining the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Jojo' has truly been wise beyond his years and already understands the importance of building one's brand. The 18-year-old said in the same interview:

"Most of it on my part is just for extra publicity, you know, so I just play into the marketing game a bit, but yeah, it doesn't really affect me."

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.