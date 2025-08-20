Johan Ghazali says Nong-O Hama’s technical know-how is top notch: “It’s crazy, the level of experience and knowledge”

The Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali has gained invaluable insights training alongside Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, as he prepares for his return at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Ad

The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative will step back into action at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5, looking to bounce back from his recent split decision loss to Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 earlier this year.

Ghazali has been working closely with the legendary Thai champion Nong-O at Superbon Training Camp to refine his already impressive skill set.

Ghazali told the South China Morning Post MMA:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. The experience, everything. Even I've been doing Muay Thai for almost a decade now. I feel like I know a few things, but when I step in there with Nong-O, he tells me these little details like tiny things that you don't notice. It's crazy, the level of experience and knowledge that he has in the sport. So yeah, there are levels to this."

Ad

Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Johan Ghazali admits he feels the ‘pressure’ of winning a world title for Malaysia

Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali is confident that one day, he will represent his home country of Malaysia as a world champion in ONE Championship. But today, he is quick to admit that he indeed feels the pressure to win.

Ad

‘Jojo’ told SCMP MMA:

“It's a lot of pressure. It's a lot of pressure. I mean, I feel like it's going to happen. I really believe it. I can see it. It's going to happen. Whether I lose a few fights or have a few mishaps here and there, but sooner or later, I will challenge for the belt. And I'm 100 percent confident.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Johan Ghazali.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.