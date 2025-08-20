Johan Ghazali learned a lot from his recent setback against Diego Paez: “I’m trying to evolve my style a lot now”

The rising Malaysian-American Muay Thai star, Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali, believes he has learned the lessons he needed, following a couple of heartbreaking setbacks in ONE Championship, most recently a loss to Colombia’s Diego Paez earlier this year.
The 18-year-old phenom admitted that he needed to evolve his game from being just a pure, all-out brawler looking for a knockout to a calculated tactician, capable of spinning a fight-winning game plan in the heat of battle.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali revealed his commitment to his growth as a fighter and prioritized his development.
‘Jojo’ stated:
"Yeah, I think so. I think it was better than I thought. But honestly, I'm trying to evolve my style a lot now. So, I'm trying to mix a lot of things into my style rather than just going full on, just trying to knock somebody out and just hoping for a lucky punch, you know? So it takes steps for me to get to the point where I want to be. And even after the fight, everyone told me that."
Ghazali’s future in the world’s largest martial arts organization is bright, and if he plays his cards right, he will see success in ONE, inevitably.
Johan Ghazali returns to face Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video
18-year-old striking sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can’t wait to show fans how much he has improved since his last fight, when he takes on dangerous Moroccan adversary Zakaria El Jamari.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
