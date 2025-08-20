Johan Ghazali raves about incredible time at Superbon Training Camp: “There’s a bit of everything”

Despite enduring one of the most challenging stretches of his promising career, Malaysian-American striking sensation Johan Ghazali remains fully committed to Superbon Training Camp.

'Jojo' has dropped his last two contests since being taken under the wing of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Still, Ghazali remains appreciative of the training environment and warm hospitality from the Bangkok-based camp.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali relayed how he found comfort from his coaches and teammates' unique way of providing motivation.

"That's what I like about this gym. You know, there's a bit of everything. On the first minute, I get sh*t, the next second I get told that I'm still young and I'm going to be the best, and the next I get told that I don't know anything. So, that's what I like about this gym. There's a bit of everything. And, yeah, they've been really supportive."

Johan Ghazali may have stumbled against formidable foes, Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez, but he won't quit. His stubborn resolve to prove his detractors wrong only grew stronger.

Now, Ghazali wants to repay the lessons he learned at Superbon Training Camp with a decisive victory at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali expects a quick night at the office vs Zakaria El Jamari

Johan Ghazali is confident he'll return to his winning ways when he faces Zakaria El Jamari at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5, live in US primetime.

While admittedly humbled by his last two defeats, 'Jojo' remains confident heading into this three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle. After all, his style should match up nicely against the aggressive Moroccan striker. He told SCMP:

"You never know with these 4-ounce gloves in this rule set. So, I never underestimate anyone. But Zakaria, if everything goes according to plan, if the weight cut goes perfectly, this should be an easy fight. It should be easy like the last fight, but I guess [it] wasn't so easy. If everything goes according to plan, Inshallah, this is going to be an easy fight.”

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in US primetime.

