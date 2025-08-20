Johan Ghazali says it may take a few years but he sees himself as 'one of the best'

Johan Ghazali is embracing a long-term vision for his career while acknowledging the learning process required to reach elite status in ONE Championship's competitive striking divisions.

The 18-year-old striker addressed his ambitious goals despite currently navigating a challenging period following consecutive decision losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez in 2025.

"Of course, right now, if we're looking at it, it's hard to see. But in my mind, I see this down maybe five, six, seven years from now. I see myself as one of the best," Johan Ghazali told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"And of course, now there's going to be a lot of learning curves, just like anything in life. But the pressure? Put more on me. You know, I don't feel it enough. Let's go. I love it. I love it."

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp fighter's realistic assessment demonstrates maturity in understanding that elite-level success requires time and consistent development.

Though his confidence in becoming one of the best reflects unwavering self-belief, the 18-year-old must walk the talk when he steps back on martial arts' grandest stage in a couple of weeks.

The ONE Friday Fights graduate has picked up two wins from five since earning a US$100,000 contract on the main roster. Though victories have been hard to come by as of late, both of his triumphs on the promotion's American primetime cards have come inside the distance.

Johan Ghazali ready to turn the tide against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35

Though he appears not to be short of confidence, Johan Ghazali must live up to his words when he straps on the four-ounce gloves on Friday, September 5.

'Jojo' squares off against Moroccan dynamite Zakaria El Jamari in flyweight Muay Thai action that will be part of ONE Fight Night 35 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"If everything goes according to plan, if the weight cut goes perfectly, this should be an easy fight. It should be easy like the last fight, but I guess [it] wasn't so easy. If everything goes according to plan, Inshallah, this is going to be an easy fight," the teenager continued in the same interview with SCMP.

Like Johan Ghazali, El Jamari steps inside the ring in need of a bounce-back win. The Superlek Gym athlete has lost four of his five fights under the ONE Championship banner.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, September 5.

