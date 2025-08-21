Johan Ghazali says fight against Takeru Segawa would be awesome: "I would love to fight him"

Johan Ghazali has expressed a strong desire to face Japanese megastar and former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa, envisioning a potential showdown in his home country of Malaysia.

Ad

The 18-year-old knockout specialist addressed the possibility of securing a high-profile matchup against the Team Vasileus star in the flyweight division during his recent chat with the South China Morning Post.

"Takeru, I'm sure there are a few options for him, but I don't know. I would love to fight him. I would love to fight him," the Malaysian-American star shared, before admitting he'd love to square off against 'The Natural Born Krusher' at home.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, everyone wants to fight him, you know, because everyone thinks they can beat him, and everyone claims that he's overrated and stuff, but I don't know. But if they'll let me fight him, I'll fight him. So yeah, me versus Takeru in Kuala Lumpur. That would be very cool."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp fighter, above all, knows how good an opportunity this would be for him to continue writing his name as one of the best strikers of this generation.

Ad

His fearless mentality has made him one of ONE Championship's most talked-about young athletes, and should this match have come to fruition, fans can expect Johan Ghazali to walk the talk and put on a show as he has always done inside the ONE Circle.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Ad

Johan Ghazali and Takeru Segawa's return is locked in

Johan Ghazali returns for the third time in search of his first victory this year when he squares off against Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai slugfest at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Takeru, on the other hand, joins the star-studded ONE 173 showcase inside Ariake Arena on November 16. 'Natural Born Krusher' trades leather with Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing joust.

Perhaps a victory for both men in their next outing could set them up for a blockbuster meeting between youth and veteran experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.