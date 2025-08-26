Johan Ghazali admits recent heartbreaks have changed him ahead of next fight: “It’s going to feel different”

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States has acknowledged that humbling defeats have completely transformed his mindset.The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp striker has redemption on his sights when he returns at ONE Fight Night 35 against Moroccan veteran Zakaria El Jamari.In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, ‘Jojo’ made it clear that he won’t allow these setbacks to define him as a person and a martial artist.He said:&quot;Stepping back in there with two losses in a row, it's going to feel different. But me? I'm the same old me. But the difference I guarantee is an evolved version of myself.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali dropped his last two contests in close fights against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez, respectively.These losses marked the first real adversity of the Malaysian-American phenom’s promising career, which took off after five straight wins in the promotion.But it seems that Ghazali has been taking these lessons in stride and using them as fuel for motivation to become a better version of his self. One thing’s for sure, Ghazali wants to get back on track and build momentum in the talent-stacked 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.Johan Ghazali is not impressed by Zakaria El JamariJohan Ghazali sees nothing special about his ONE Fight Night 35 foe Zakaria El Jamari.For 'Jojo', the aggressive Moroccan striker has decent hands, but is limited otherwise. That said, Ghazali is confident he'll blow El Jamari out of the water and get his hand raised with relative ease.He told ONE:&quot;He has decent boxing – that's about it. Nothing more. He doesn't impress me.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5, live in US Primetime. The full event is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America