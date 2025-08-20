Johan Ghazali on heartbreaking loss to Diego Paez: “It really sucked”

Malaysian-American fighter Johan Ghazali said he took his most recent defeat to Diego Paez very hard. But he has since moved on from it and is now looking forward to getting back to his winning ways.

The 18-year-old Superbon Training Camp affiliate took on Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 back in June in Thailand and narrowly lost by split decision.

Ghazali opened up about the defeat in an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing that he was expecting a different outcome and why it moved him to tears afterwards.

'Jojo' said:

"Yeah, after the last fight, it sucked. It really sucked, you know, because of course I was expecting a different outcome and having the whole bloody country watching you cry your eyes out after a fight, it doesn't really help, you know. So yeah, you know, I just take one step and I keep moving."

Watch the interview below:

The loss to Paez was the second straight for Johan Ghazali. He lost to fellow young cog Johan Estupinan of Colombia in January at ONE 170.

Before losing back-to-back, Ghazali went 6-1 in his first seven matches in ONE Championship, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Johan Ghazali believes current rough patch is just a speed bump in his martial arts journey

Johan Ghazali views the current rough patch he is in as just a speed bump to his still-evolving martial arts career. He is confident of being able to turn things around towards a more stable journey.

He spoke about it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that he is undeterred by the back-to-back losses he has absorbed so far this year.

Ghazali said:

"I mean, sh*t, it is what it is, you know? I started my career so early at the top of the stage with all these eyes on me, and while I was trying to evolve my style, you know, and it just sucks that everyone gets to judge and look at me while I'm doing it. So, yeah, it's going to take a few steps for me to get there, but I'm going to get there."

Ghazali is out to halt his two-fight skid when he returns to action on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger. He is up against Zakaria El Jamari of Morocco in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, part of the marquee event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Both Ghazali and El Jamari are eyeing a victory in their scheduled match to get back on the winning track following consecutive losses prior.

ONE Fight Night 35 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

