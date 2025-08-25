  • home icon
  "Two crazy fighters" - Zakaria El Jamari expects all-out war against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35

“Two crazy fighters” - Zakaria El Jamari expects all-out war against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 25, 2025 12:39 GMT
Zakaria El Jamari (Image by ONE Championship)
Zakaria El Jamari (Image by ONE Championship)

Hard-hitting Moroccan Muay Thai fighter Zakaria El Jamari is ready to step in the ring and go to war with young Malaysian-American star ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali next weekend. The 35-year-old veteran expects nothing but all-out action.

El Jamari and Ghazali will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, and the Moroccan star says fans can expect nothing short of fireworks when the two meet in the ring to throw down.

El Jamari told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“Because I am a crazy fighter and Johan Ghazali is a crazy fighter. Two crazy fighters. Definitely fight of the night material.”
Zakaria El Jamari is scheduled to take on ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Johan Ghazali promises fans that their investment will pay off

Despite recent setbacks in ONE Championship, ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali believes he will eventually become a world champion and go down as one of the best.

Suffice to say, the 18-year-old Malaysian-American star is full of confidence heading into his showdown with Zakaria El Jamar at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“Just keep watching, keep supporting, keep watching. Okay. Okay. I said just now, if you watch it like, if you look at it right now, my fans might be a little sad, but I promise you guys that I'm a long-term investment, and in the end, you guys will get your money back. You guys will get your return, and supporting 'Jojo' now is like buying Bitcoin in 2010."

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
