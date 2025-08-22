Johan Ghazali rooting for fellow Malaysian star Aliff Sor Dechapan: "I hope he gets the belt"

Teenage Muay Thai wizard Johan Ghazali is expressing his full support for countryman Aliff Sor Dechapan's world championship dreams on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

The 18-year-old of American and Malaysian descent addressed his role in putting Malaysia on the martial arts map, while hoping for the Sor Dechapan striker to achieve his title ambitions inside the squared Circle.

The South China Morning Post caught up with the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate ahead of his ONE Fight Night 35 return against Zakaria El Jamari on Friday, Sept. 5.

"Yeah. I'm very proud. I'm very proud that I've helped open people's eyes that Malaysia can do it, you know. I don't want to take a bunch of credit," the knockout specialist shared.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But without me, I don't think there would be that many eyes on Aliff, too. But, yeah, I'm rooting for him. I hope he gets the belt, and I'll be right up there with him soon."

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Aliff Sor Dechapan has to wait a little bit longer for his shot at Prajanchai's crown

The 26 pounds of gold in question that the 21-year-old Aliff Sor Dechapan has his eyes on is none other than Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The 2022 South East Asian Games gold medalist enjoys an active four-fight winning streak in the promotion. He has put five of his opponents to sleep under the ONE banner.

Ad

Most recently, Aliff Sor Dechapan earned a unanimous decision win over Elmehdi El Jamari, whose brother faces Johan next.

Following the triumph, the young Malaysian athlete shared an intense face-off with Prajanchai inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

However, the two-sport ONE world champion will have his hands busy at the moment as he unifies his strawweight kickboxing crown in a rematch against Canadian-Italian Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.