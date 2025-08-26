“He doesn’t impress me” - Johan Ghazali remains unfazed ahead of Zakaria El Jamari’s challenge

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali is showing supreme confidence ahead of his clash with Moroccan striking veteran Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger next weekend.The 19-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative will face the Abu Dhabi-based fighter at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhazali enters the bout seeking redemption after back-to-back losses in his recent fights, but he remains confident that he can take out El Jamari in epic fashion.Ghazali told ONE Championship:&quot;He has decent boxing – that's about it. Nothing more. He doesn't impress me.&quot;El Jamari's record is currently 1-4 in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he is fighting with his back against the wall. Meanwhile, Ghazali's record is 6-3 and on a two-fight losing streak. Both men are looking for statement-making victories.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Johan Ghazali urges fans to continue their supportJohan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali has suffered a pair of heartbreaking setbacks recently, but he urges his fans to continue supporting his career. The Malaysian-American star says that support will eventually pay off.He told ONE:&quot;Just keep watching, keep supporting, keep watching. Okay. Okay. I said just now, if you watch it like, if you look at it right now, my fans might be a little sad, but I promise you guys that I'm a long-term investment, and in the end, you guys will get your money back. You guys will get your return, and supporting 'Jojo' now is like buying Bitcoin in 2010.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Johan Ghazali.