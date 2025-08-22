Johan Ghazali has high praise for Thai sensation Jaosuayai: “He’s in his prime right now”

Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States commended fellow flyweight Muay Thai contender Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi’s inspiring ascent.

Ad

'Jojo' recognizes the Thai sensation's unprecedented rise, from being an unheralded gem at the ONE Friday Fights circuit to a star on the rise on the global stage.

After earning a six-figure contract to join ONE's main roster following his impressive string of victories, the 23-year-old KO artist is now ranked fifth in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division.

The Malaysian-American spoke highly about Jaosuayai's inspiring run in a South China Morning Post interview:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah. He's been fighting the best. He's pretty good now. I think he's in his prime right now.”

Johan Ghazali believes Jaosuayai has found his stride, evidenced by his one-round destruction of Nakrob Fairtex last June to extend his winning streak to five.

The Sor Dechapan Gym representative’s explosive fighting style has made him an immediate fan-favorite and a dark-horse contender for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

Ad

Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali fights in a similar pattern. He hopes to follow Jaosuayai's path up the rankings and bounce back from recent setbacks.

The road to redemption begins at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, where the Malaysian-American sensation will take on Moroccan heavy-hitter Zakaria El Jamari on Sept. 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Johan Ghazali confident he will reach his full potential

Johan Ghazali remains determined to achieve his championship aspirations, despite hitting some roadblocks along the way.

After a blazing 5-0 start, the Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp’s momentum has crashed, going 1-3 in his last four bouts.

Now, the 18-year-old phenom is eager to show his growth and live up to his high ceiling.

Ad

"I started my career so early at the top of the stage with all these eyes on me. It just sucks that everyone gets to judge and look at me while I'm doing it. It's going to take a few steps for me to get there, but I'm going to get there," he told SCMP.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.