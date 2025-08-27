Johan Ghazali thankful for faith Superbon and others have placed in him: “They can see that I’m headed in the right direction”

Johan Ghazali has hit a rough patch in his ONE Championship journey of late. But the young star is encouraged and grateful for the faith shown to him by his team at Superbon Training Camp that he could turn things around and resume his ascent.'Jojo' has lost back-to-back matches in 2025 after going 6-1 in his first seven fights in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot; He admits that it has been a tough stretch for him though he is getting by it with the support of his camp, led by Thai superstar and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.Ghazali touched on it in an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action against Zakaria El Jamari of Morocco at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5.The 18-year-old Malaysian-American star said:&quot;The losses are only something that’s on the surface. But me, Superbon, and the rest of the guys who keep an eye out for me, they can see that I’m headed in the right direction.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first of Johan Ghazali's losses this year came in January at ONE 170 by decision at the hands of fellow young star Johan Estupinan of Colombia. Then in June at ONE Fight Night 32 he also dropped a narrow one to American Diego Paez by split decision.Ghazali decided to join Supebon and his team in their camp with the goal of further shoring up his game and becoming one of the best in the game. He said that the experience has been all its own and something he looks to build on moving forward.Johan Ghazali highly determined to bounce back after most recent lossJohan Ghazali said his most recent loss to Diego Paez in June was truly disappointing. It is something he looks to redeem himself from when he plunges back into action next month at ONE Fight Night 35 in Thailand.The young Muay Thai star had a highly competitive showdown against veteran California fighter Paez. Ghazali stood toe-to-toe against his opponent for the entire three rounds but saw himself lose by split decision.In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali shared how he took his most recent defeat hard, even moving him to tears after.He said:&quot;Yeah, after the last fight, it sucked. It really sucked, you know, because of course I was expecting a different outcome and having the whole bloody country watching you cry your eyes out after a fight, it doesn't really help, you know. So yeah, you know, I just take one step and I keep moving.&quot;Out to continue frustrating Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35 is El Jamari, himself in a middle of a slide and looking to swing back to the win column.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger takes place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.