ONE Fight Night 32: Johan Ghazali says training with Superbon was a real eye-opener

Rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali feels training at Superbon Training Camp has provided a whole new experience for him. It gave added perspective as he continues to grow his professional martial arts career.

Ad

'Jojo' decided to train alongside the likes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former titleholders Nong-O Hama and Petchtanong Petchfergus in the hopes of further shoring up his game in his push to become one of the best in the business.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American fighter shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post what training has been like at Superbon Training Camp and the adjustments he had to make.

Ad

Trending

Johan Ghazali said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Before this, I had one coach, and I’ve been training with that coach since zero. Zero to 100, everything was with that coach. And I’ve trained at other gyms, but not really with anyone else. So, I didn’t know how other people trained. I don’t know how another coach would have trained me, because I’ve never tried anything."

Ad

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Johan Ghazali looks to put to a test again the things he learned at Superbon Training Camp when he returns to action next month in Thailand.

He is to go up against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 7 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Ghazali will try to bounce back after losing in his last match in January to Colombian Johan Estupinan by decision.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Johan Ghazali vows to continue to evolve for the long haul

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali reiterated his commitment to continue to evolve as a martial artist on the back of the early success he is having in ONE Championship.

He was reacting to an assessment made by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on him having the necessary tools but wanting him to further develop.

Ad

Ghazali said:

"Of course it’s [Sityodtong's assessment] fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."

Ghazali has been competing in ONE Championship since 2023 and has a current record of 6-2. Of his victories, five came by way of knockout, making him among the noted emerging stars in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.