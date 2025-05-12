ONE Fight Night 32: Johan Ghazali says training with Superbon was a real eye-opener

Rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali feels training at Superbon Training Camp has provided a whole new experience for him. It gave added perspective as he continues to grow his professional martial arts career.
'Jojo' decided to train alongside the likes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former titleholders Nong-O Hama and Petchtanong Petchfergus in the hopes of further shoring up his game in his push to become one of the best in the business.
The 18-year-old Malaysian-American fighter shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post what training has been like at Superbon Training Camp and the adjustments he had to make.
Johan Ghazali said:
"Before this, I had one coach, and I’ve been training with that coach since zero. Zero to 100, everything was with that coach. And I’ve trained at other gyms, but not really with anyone else. So, I didn’t know how other people trained. I don’t know how another coach would have trained me, because I’ve never tried anything."
Watch the interview below:
Johan Ghazali looks to put to a test again the things he learned at Superbon Training Camp when he returns to action next month in Thailand.
He is to go up against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 7 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.
Ghazali will try to bounce back after losing in his last match in January to Colombian Johan Estupinan by decision.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali vows to continue to evolve for the long haul
In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali reiterated his commitment to continue to evolve as a martial artist on the back of the early success he is having in ONE Championship.
He was reacting to an assessment made by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on him having the necessary tools but wanting him to further develop.
Ghazali said:
"Of course it’s [Sityodtong's assessment] fair, you know. But at the same time, people got to understand that evolution doesn’t come in two, three months. It takes years. I’m here in the long run."
Ghazali has been competing in ONE Championship since 2023 and has a current record of 6-2. Of his victories, five came by way of knockout, making him among the noted emerging stars in the promotion.