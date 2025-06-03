“I know where my shortcomings were” - Johan Ghazali promises an improved version under Superbon’s guidance

Teen sensation Johan Ghazali said training under Thai superstar Superbon has given him the chance to look at his game from a different perspective. He is looking to showcase the improvements he has made in his scheduled return to action this week.

Ad

'Jojo' is part of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6. He is up against veteran Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a featured flyweight muay Thai clash, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The fight comes five months after he absorbed a loss in his last fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 18-year-old Ghazali talked about his upcoming match, including the training he had under the guidance of Superbon and the strides he has made.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johan Ghazali said:

“They started teaching me a bunch of new things that I had never tried before. So, while I did feel like I did pretty well in that fight with a bit of changes to my style, I know where my shortcomings were. But, for this fight, you’ll see a much better version of that, just much more advanced in this next fight.”

Ad

Ad

In his last match, Johan Ghazali lost by decision to fellow rising Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan of Colombia. He put up a tough stand against 'Panda Kick' but fell short in the end to convince the judges to go his way.

The loss was the second in eight matches for him under ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in February 2023.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Johan Ghazali excited to pit skills against dangerous Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali is excited for his scheduled match against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. Ghazali knows that he is up against an opponent, who like him, is not one to shy from an action-packed engagement in the ring.

He spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that Paez has the experience and is every bit as dangerous. The Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate said:

Ad

"Yeah, he comes to fight. He’s experienced, obviously, I don’t know how old he is."

Ad

Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Paez, 31, narrowly lost by split decision to Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco in his ONE debut in February.

Prior to joining the "Home of Martial Arts," he established his credentials in various organizations built around his explosive skills set and technical aggression.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.