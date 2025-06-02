  • home icon
  • “There’s a lot I learned” - Johan Ghazali ready to complete redemption and showcase upgrades at ONE Fight Night 32

“There’s a lot I learned” - Johan Ghazali ready to complete redemption and showcase upgrades at ONE Fight Night 32

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 02, 2025 04:32 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali is ready for redemption at ONE Fight Night 32.

The 18-year-old phenom suffered a frustrating loss in his last outing, surrendering a unanimous decision to undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan in January. But instead of sulking, 'Jojo' got back to work, choosing to use the defeat as a learning experience.

youtube-cover
Now, Johan Ghazali will look to use what he's learned to climb back into the win column when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, the teenage striking wizard offered some insight into his loss against Estupinan, saying:

"Considering that I was going through a lot of changes, I’m still pretty proud of myself because I think I did well. I did well enough to fight him for three rounds, and there’s a lot I learned from that fight."
Johan Ghazali plans to show off some new tricks at ONE Fight Night 32

One of the big "changes" that the Malaysian-American striker was going through ahead of his last fight was a move from his old gym to the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

Previously, 'Jojo' spoke about the struggles of switching up his camp traveling, leaving his family, etc.

However, now that he's settled in, Johan Ghazali says fans can expect to see a new and improved version of himself when he steps inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 32:

"Fans can expect a much more developed and improved version of me. Superbon has been holding pads for me and giving me tips".
"Superbon really wants me to win and is determined to help me become better. We’re both really focused on our training, and I believe I’m going to bring a lot more tricks, skills, and new weapons whenever I’m ready to fight."
Will Ghazali get his hand raised for the seventh time on martial arts' biggest global stage? Find out this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

